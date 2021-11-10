WATCH: In-depth interview with Cpl. Daniel Bulford, PM's personal security sniper who left position over vaccine mandate

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In the above interview posted to YouTube yesterday, The Democracy Fund's Pandemic Ethics Scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse sat down for an in-depth discussion with Corporal Daniel Bulford.

Cpl. Bulford is a specialized RCMP officer who recently left his prestigious position as the prime minister's personal sniper detail after speaking out against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Cpl. Bulford also works with the group Mounties For Freedom, a coalition of police officers whose stated mission is "to serve and protect... [standing] united against the forced and coerced medical intervention of Canadians and against the discrimination faced by those who have exercised their right to decide on their bodily autonomy."

