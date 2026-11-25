Moses Znaimer, the head of ZoomerMedia and co-founder of Citytv, made his first appearance on The Ben Mulroney Show to explain why his stations will carry a nightly newscast from Ezra Levant and Rebel News.

Znaimer announced the plan Saturday at Rebel News LIVE! in Whitby, Ont. A Rebel News show would run five nights a week at 8 p.m. ET on his Joy channel in Surrey, B.C., and his Faith channel in Winnipeg, starting Jan. 4, 2027, according to Rebel News reporting. Details are still being worked out, and ZoomerMedia confirmed the plan to the trade publication Broadcast Dialogue. Rebel News has said it will not take a dime of government money.

The instant reaction from what he called "outrage farmers" did not surprise him, Znaimer said. He also pushed back on the word "partnership." Levant has no partners, he said, and Znaimer is a carrier whose stations air a variety of voices.

In Whitby, Znaimer said he kept pressing because Levant "won't comply." What settled it was Prime Minister Mark Carney's election promise of $150 million for the CBC. He waited for a storm of criticism, he said, and heard nothing.

Toronto Life described the deal as Znaimer partnering with Levant, the word he rejects.

Mulroney said the market will sort it out, and that viewers who do not like the program are free to skip it. The interview was published November 25 on The Ben Mulroney Show's YouTube channel.

Online, the reaction was sharp, as Ezra Levant laid out on his show. Tyler Meredith, who according to his bio was head of fiscal and economic policy for Justin Trudeau and two finance ministers, called the plan "utterly gross." Liberal strategist Mark Marissen said Znaimer was importing "the worst of American-style cable news." Antonia Zerbisias, whose bio describes her as a veteran CBC and Toronto Star opinionator, tagged the CRTC and asked whether Bell and Rogers would carry the show.

Others welcomed it. National Post columnist Terence Corcoran wrote, "Great idea, Ezra and Moses." Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation answered Meredith by pointing to government funding for journalists.