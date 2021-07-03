WATCH: Neil Oliver on using experimental COVID vaccines says "leave the children alone"

Neil Oliver of GB News says that children should not be vaccinated with an experimental vaccine that hasn't even been approved, against a virus that does not pose any serious threat to them.

He goes on to say children are being persuaded by adults to get these vaccines because of the chance they could potentially infect adults and seniors. On using these experimental vaccines on children he said:

Are the adults of this country truly supporting the notion of standing behind a wall of safety built of our children and infants?

With no evidence of the long-term effects, why should children who have their whole lives ahead of them be sacrificing an otherwise healthy future to receive a vaccine they don't need with health implications we know nothing about?

Watch this video to hear what Neil Oliver has to say.