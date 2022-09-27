WATCH: Pierre Poilievre gives speech on the carbon tax as Conservatives bring forward motion on the tax

As the Liberals intend on increasing taxes in the upcoming months, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivered a speech in favour of scrapping the carbon tax, while his party brought forward a motion addressing it.

  • By William Diaz-Berthiaume
  • September 27, 2022
Watch Pierre Poilievre deliver a 20-minute speech in regards to the carbon tax, and Liberal Minister Rachel Bendaya’s response to him, as she’s only able to attack his comments on cryptocurrency. 

