WATCH: Poilievre calls for Carney to be investigated after questions from Rebel News reporter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called for investigations into Liberal leadership frontrunner Mark Carney on Friday morning in Toronto after hearing questions from Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie.

Lavoie asked Poilievre if police should investigate Carney for receiving a confidential economic briefing from Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and why Carney repeatedly refuses to speak with the press.

Poilievre acknowledged the concerning nature of the allegations and condemned Carney for hiding from scrutiny after making huge sums of money.

"I think we should look into these things," Poilievre began. "Mr. Carney has become very well known for using his political power to become more and more wealthy," he said.

"Why is it that no one is looking into the conflicts of interest he has already had?" Poilievre asked.

The Conservative leader went on to criticize Carney for reportedly moving the headquarters of Brookfield Asset Management from Toronto to New York City while acting as a 'pro Canadian' advisor to Liberal ministers and chair of the company's board.

"Is it really helping the interests of Canada when he talks to the Trudeau ministers about trade with the U.S. at the same time as he moves his headquarters to New York City? I think we need investigations into all of this," he said.

Poilievre also discussed why Carney repeatedly refuses to speak with independent media. "The reason he doesn't want to answer questions from the media is because he gets caught in lies," he said.

"He's very sneaky, and he's sneaking around the country dodging all of your questions," the Conservative leader added.

The Liberal Party is scheduled to select its new leader to replace Justin Trudeau in just two days on March 9, 2025.