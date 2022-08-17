WATCH: When practicing religion is like living behind the Iron Curtain | Julie Ponesse & Artur Pawlowski
Pastor Artur Pawlowski joined Dr. Julie Ponesse for an in-depth interview regarding freedom of religion in Canada and his own experience enduring endless persecution from the state.
The Democracy Fund's in-house ethics scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse recently sat down with Pastor Artur Pawlowski for an in-depth interview on his experience facing persecution from the state, getting fined repeatedly and ultimately being arrested and held in solitary confinement for 40 days.
In April 2020, Pastor Artur was feeding the homeless in downtown Calgary when over half a dozen police officers surrounded him and issued a $1,200 fine for allegedly breaking lockdown rules. Since then, Artur has been battling with the state non-stop; he has been fined, thrown in jail, and muzzled, but throughout it all, he never stopped fighting for freedom.
For the latest updates on Pastor Artur Pawlowski and to donate in support of his ongoing legal battles, go to SaveArtur.com.
All donations go directly to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity dedicated to defending constitutional rights, advancing education, relieving poverty and promoting democracy.
