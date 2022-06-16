WATCH: Woke corporations imploding as market rejects far-left rhetoric

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies filled in and was joined by author Nicky Billou to discuss how woke corporations like Netflix and Disney are pushing far-left content onto their consumers and suffering the financial consequences as a result.

Mr. Billou further discussed a book that he recently co-authored called, "The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book: The Priceless List for Conservatives, Christians, Patriots, & 80+ Million Trump Warriors to Cancel 'Cancel Culture' and Save America!"

In the book, Mr. Billou lays out in detail a list of 116 companies that are seemingly kowtowing to far-left activists and preaching their mantras to consumers.

As stated by Mr. Billou, "this book essentially is a call to polite, persistent activism where people that really are the base customers of these organizations can go up to them and say 'hey you're doing x, y, and z that I disapprove of. For example, you're trying to sexualize five-year-old children, which I disapprove of. So I'm no longer going to be giving my business to you. Thank you. Good bye.'"

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

