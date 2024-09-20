WATCH: We asked antisemitic union leader Fred Hahn if he's worried his beeper will explode

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) vice president Fred Hahn recently dismissed controversy over an antisemitic video he shared on social media as “old news” after surviving an attempt by the union's national board to seek his resignation.

The video, posted on August 11, which Hahn then took down a week later at the urging of CUPE national president Mike Hancock, depicted a Jewish athlete with a Star of David arm tattoo leaping off a diving board at the Paris Olympics and turning into a bomb that explodes, reported the Toronto Star.

Premier Doug Ford fires a shot at CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn, calling him "disgusting" and "an anti-Semite" for supporting Hamas in its war against Israel.



"What do you owe Fred Hahn?" Ford asks the Opposition NDP.https://t.co/YRqXo0rOuO pic.twitter.com/wQ2dCBnEvq — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 3, 2023

He also posted “Palestine is rising, long live the resistance” to X on October 7, 2023, the day Hamas carried out a terror attack against Israel.

Rebel News Mission Specialist David Menzies caught up with the CUPE vice president, who was attending a counter-protest against the '1 Million March 4 Children' rally against gender ideology in Toronto, and asked him if he was worried about his cellphone or pager following Israel's exploding of devices owned by Hezbollah.

In Lebanon, pagers and walkie talkies used by Hezbollah were targeted for detonation in a highly sophisticated series of attacks. Reuters reported in July how the terrorist group switched to using the low-tech options in an attempt to avoid increased Israeli security.

Hahn declined to respond to any of Rebel News' questions.