We asked Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks why she abandoned Canada’s Jews (her response will shock you)

For months we’ve been trying to get an answer out of Ya’ara Saks, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal MP for the Toronto-area riding of York Centre. Saks is one of Trudeau’s worst MPs — and that’s no easy feat. Until recently, her claim to fame was standing up in the House of Commons to declare that the Freedom Convoy protesters were Nazis because “honk honk” had the same initials as “Heil Hitler.” She really said that.

These days, Saks is known for being Trudeau’s minister for drug legalization, which has to be the most disreputable job in the country.

Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks goes from ridiculous to reprehensible, and her constituents are furious



Our Rebel News billboard truck was on the scene as protesters held a rally outside the constituency office of Ya'ara Saks after the Liberal cabinet minister was pictured alongside… pic.twitter.com/mHc5oJfFdN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 19, 2024

But I think the worst thing Saks has ever done was her bizarre trip to the Middle East — done shortly after the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel — where Saks met with Mahmoud Abbas, the notorious terrorist leader and Holocaust denier.

Saks had no business being there — she’s not a foreign minister; she has no government role other than legalizing drugs. Why on earth would she have flown to the Middle East to pose for a selfie, smiling along with an arch terrorist?

Rebel News just came back from Israel, where we led a pro-Israel mission.



Ya’ara Saks just came back from Ramallah, where she led a pro-terrorist mission. https://t.co/WCWOSTreWj pic.twitter.com/0QLgaUGThh — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 10, 2024

Well, ever since that atrocious photo op, Saks has been hiding from the public — especially her own voters. Her riding of York Centre has one of the largest Jewish communities in the country, but she has spent 2024 avoiding public events.

Recently, a Jewish girls’ school was attacked by masked gunmen just five minutes away from Saks’s own home, but even then, she refused to attend the public vigil at that school.

Independent MP Kevin Kuong tells Ezra Levant why he thinks no Liberals have shown up to a solidarity rally outside of a Jewish girls' school that was shot at over the weekend, including the riding's Jewish MP, Ya'ara Saks.https://t.co/yCmXxcwHbH pic.twitter.com/jNncGOO5Xy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 27, 2024

Either she doesn’t actually care about her community or she’s afraid that she’ll be denounced by her neighbours, because of her disgusting actions.

Well, today we finally found Saks, making some drug announcement. And we managed to put a series of questions to her about everything I’ve mentioned above, and more.

I asked her question after question; each one was in the public interest and deserves a fair answer. But Saks ignored every one of them — in fact, her staff tried repeatedly to block me from asking more. On the surface, it might look like Ya’ara Saks is merely a coward or doesn’t know how to deal with journalists who aren’t on the Trudeau payroll, like the CBC are.

But it’s deeper than that.

Choose your team:



Trump, Israel and Rebel News.



Or Ya’ara Saks, Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas. https://t.co/WCWOSTreWj pic.twitter.com/KlHFmgRCGV — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 10, 2024

Ya’ara Saks simply doesn’t care what her voters think — or what any Canadians think. She’ll push for hard drugs to be legalized, she’ll take selfies with terrorists, she’ll call people Nazis for no reason.

She’ll say and do literally anything Trudeau tells her to do. She doesn’t care about Canadians at all. She worships Trudeau and will do literally whatever he tells her.

What a disgrace she is. And now you can see it on video.