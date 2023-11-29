'We can fight for freedom and we can win': Geert Wilders on his massive election win

E-transfer (Canada):

“It's not the elite who decides everything all the way until the end of time. We can change reality, we can fight for freedom and we can win. This is the message: we can win,” Geert Wilders, likely the next Dutch prime minister, told Ezra Levant during a trip to the Netherlands.

The Rebel News boss hopped aboard a plane, travelling to the Netherlands to meet the surprise winner of last week's election. While a full-length interview is in the works, Ezra was able to ask Wilders a few questions during a media scrum following an event. Earlier, he asked Dutch people on the streets of The Hague, where the Netherlands' legislature is, what they thought about Wilders' victory.

That event was a town hall meeting with residents who were concerned about migrants being dumped in a small hotel against the local communities wishes. Wilders showed up to the event with "the biggest security entourage I've ever seen," Ezra said, noting five fatwas — threats made by Islamists — have been issued against the Party for Freedom leader.

The only foreign-language journalist at the event, Ezra put a couple of questions to Wilders. First, he asked what message Wilders had for people in Canada, the United States and around the world who support him.

Describing the “fantastic” election results, where the Party for Freedom was “by far the biggest winner,” Wilders said this win proves the success of his approach. “This is a tough fight, this is a long fight. You need to have some perseverance and everybody tries to work against you in a way,” he said. “At the end of the day, if you keep on trying and talking about the right issues — like asylum, immigration, national sovereignty — people will respond to it.”

Ezra also asked if Wilders received any international support following his stunning victory.

“Yes of course,” the Dutch leader responded. “Leaders from parliaments, ministers, even some presidents,” Wilders said, adding those he heard from were “happy” and “surprised” about his win. “It was a shock not only in Holland, but certainly in the rest of the European Union as well, and I think that's good.”

Follow along with and support our coverage of Geert Wilders' victory, including Ezra's full-length interview with the Party for Freedom leader, at TheTruthAboutWilders.com.