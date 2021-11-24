'We cannot have tunnel vision': Tragic B.C. floods arbitrarily hailed as evidence of 'climate emergency'

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On November 16, much of British Columbia was brought to its knees after a fierce storm brought on heavy rains and various mudslides through the province.

Thousands of people were evacuated, leaving their homes — and in some cases, livestock — behind. At least four lives were claimed by the slides, and at least one person is still yet to be found.

It has been a tragedy of epic proportions, both emotionally and financially — but is that excuse enough for it to be used as a prime example of climate change?

Rebel News' B.C. reporter Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey on Twitter) joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss climate change and the tragic situation in B.C. as the province faces catastrophic floods.

Talking about how the B.C. floods are being spun as evidence of a climate emergency, Drea told Sheila:

"You know, we cannot just have tunnel vision with these types of things and just say, 'hey, it's climate change, we need new policies!' That's what Jaghmeet Singh is doing, I believe they are calling a sort of an emergency debate ... to discuss how we need to further along the climate change initiatives — and so again, that tunnel vision really leaves us vulnerable."

