“We do not compete on the basis of our ideologies” Coach Linda Blade on trans athletes

With the delayed 2020 Olympics now underway in Tokyo, Japan, a very bright spotlight is about to be placed on the debate surrounding transgender athletes competing in sports. Front and centre to this debate in Canada is Linda Blade, the president of Athletics Alberta and co-author of a new book published by Rebel News, Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport.

With the first transgender athlete, a biological male who identifies as female, set to compete in the women's weightlifting competition at the Games, the discussion on trans athletes has never been more relevant.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Linda Blade joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss this topic of transgenderism in athletics.

Telling Sheila how sports is not about beliefs, but rather a competition between biological equals:

It may be true that somebody really, honestly fervently believes that they have grown up with a male body and all the advantages and really, secretly inside they are female. If they believe that, that's fine. But we compete with our bodies, we don't compete with our identities. So, it's really not even my business Sheila, like it's not our business what somebody believes about themselves. We don't classify sport on the basis of belief. Otherwise, we would say, OK, if you're this religion you compete in that category, another religion or if you actually have a political party, you go over there and this other political party, you race over here. We do not compete on the basis of our ideologies.

