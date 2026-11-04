‘We don’t need people like that on earth’: Parisians on the riots that shook France

I was in Paris on October 24, near Place de la République. A week earlier, on Saturday, October 17, a student protest there turned into a riot, with shops looted and burned in Paris and in other cities across France.

A woman who lives in the neighbourhood told me she supported the march but not the looters. “I was mostly sad for the shopkeepers,” she said. A man said he understood the anger but not the destruction. “They steal sneakers, they steal alcohol, they smash the PMU bar next door. You have to shout, but not like that.”

An elderly man who served in a commando unit in the 1950s said that back then, they opened fire. “There were deaths, fine, but they didn’t do it again.”

When I asked who did the looting, people split. “Angry people, poor people,” one resident said. “Nobody steals for pleasure.” An older man disagreed. “They’re people from elsewhere, madame. People who are here to wreck things.”

Many of the looters seen in videos online appear to be immigrants or second-generation immigrants. A man on the left blamed poverty and isolated housing estates. “They don’t assimilate because we refuse to let them assimilate,” he said. Another said France has “a real integration challenge.” An older man said he has nothing against immigrants who come to work, but the French “are fed up with paying for people who don’t want to work.”

I also asked what it means to be French. “Eating bread and saucisson,” one woman said. “Being French is loving France,” said a man. When I asked about the French becoming a minority, a resident pushed back. “Français de souche doesn’t exist. Go back four or five generations and everyone has foreign blood.” An elderly man saw it differently. “It’s no longer the France it was.”

The presidential election is five months away. Most people I spoke to expected the riots to push voters toward the extremes. Polls put Marine Le Pen in front, whom one man called the leader of a “racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic” party. Another man dismissed the polls as “fake numbers.”

Rebel News sent me to France on short notice to report the other side of the story. If you can, please chip in at FranceOnFire.com.