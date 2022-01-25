'We got the world behind us': Massive support for truckers travelling through Alberta

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

With the Truckers Freedom Convoy having arrived in Calgary, Alberta the night before, the second day embedded with the group started around 9 a.m. at a Flying J gas station surrounded by 2000–3000 freedom-loving Canadians showing their support for this movement.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who Rebel News viewers should be very familiar with, delivered a powerful speech (as per usual), fanning the flames of freedom before the convoy departed, which left the crowd in a frenzy of energy.

After that, we joined the convoy, and hit the road.

Continuing onwards, it suddenly became very clear that potentially everyone had underestimated the amount of traction and momentum the truckers rebellion carried with them.

The driving force behind this convoy, no pun intended, is not only a sight to be hold, but a pleasure to bare witness too.

The commitment and determination of those aligned with the Truckers Freedom Convoy was truly something to behold.

See more of our coverage at ConvoyReports.com, as we travel across the country bringing you the other side of this truly inspiring story.