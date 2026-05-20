We're going to Ireland for a free speech battle — and a wild election!

To help us cover our costs and to see all of our videos from Ireland, please visit TheTruthAboutIreland.com.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 20, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Ezra Levant is off to Ireland for two very important events.

First, there’s an important censorship trial in Bray, where Kirk Loco is being prosecuted under Ireland’s fake news law. Except what he published wasn’t fake — it was a genuine warning about what Kirk believed was a threat to public safety: a migrant man harassing teenage girls on a public bus. Not only are we reporting on the trial, but we’re crowdfunding Kirk’s legal bills.

The next day could be very momentous — there are two special by-elections for the Irish Parliament, called the Dáil. By-elections are often used as an opportunity for voters to protest the current government, and Ireland’s high-tax, mass immigration government has certainly given the people cause to protest.

One candidate to watch in the Dublin by-election is Malachy Steenson, an independent Dublin City councillor who has been an effective critic of mass immigration.

But what really has caught our eye is the by-election in Galway West, on the other side of the country, to fill the seat left vacant when socialist Catherine Connolly was elected president. There, a dark horse candidate named Noel Thomas is running as an independent. He was thrown out of the mainstream party Fianna Fáil for criticizing Ireland’s mass immigration policy. Thomas then stood with grassroots farmers and truckers protesting against high fuel taxes earlier this spring.

Are Galwegians ready to send a message by electing a grassroots dissenter like Thomas — in the former seat of the president, no less? Well, that will be very interesting indeed!

If these two stories are interesting to you, please help us cover the cost of our economy-class travel to Ireland. Unlike the RTE state broadcaster, we obviously receive no government money, which is precisely why we can report honestly on Ireland’s crises, and why we can support Irish civil rights activists like Kirk Loco.

To help us cover our costs and to see all of our videos from Ireland, please visit TheTruthAboutIreland.com.

Please help us tell the world the truth about what's happening in Ireland!

Latest News

If you believe this kind of on-the-ground journalism matters, please help us cover the cost of sending Ezra Levant and his videographer to Ireland to report on Kirk Loco’s free-speech trial and two pivotal by-elections. With economy-class flights, car rentals, hotels, meals and other travel costs, expenses add up quickly. Your support makes this independent coverage possible — unlike RTÉ, we don’t receive government funding, so we rely on our viewers to help us get there, stay on the ground and keep reporting.

Amount
DONATE


Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.