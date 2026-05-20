We're going to Ireland for a free speech battle — and a wild election!

Ezra Levant is off to Ireland for two very important events.

First, there’s an important censorship trial in Bray, where Kirk Loco is being prosecuted under Ireland’s fake news law. Except what he published wasn’t fake — it was a genuine warning about what Kirk believed was a threat to public safety: a migrant man harassing teenage girls on a public bus. Not only are we reporting on the trial, but we’re crowdfunding Kirk’s legal bills.

The next day could be very momentous — there are two special by-elections for the Irish Parliament, called the Dáil. By-elections are often used as an opportunity for voters to protest the current government, and Ireland’s high-tax, mass immigration government has certainly given the people cause to protest.

One candidate to watch in the Dublin by-election is Malachy Steenson, an independent Dublin City councillor who has been an effective critic of mass immigration.

But what really has caught our eye is the by-election in Galway West, on the other side of the country, to fill the seat left vacant when socialist Catherine Connolly was elected president. There, a dark horse candidate named Noel Thomas is running as an independent. He was thrown out of the mainstream party Fianna Fáil for criticizing Ireland’s mass immigration policy. Thomas then stood with grassroots farmers and truckers protesting against high fuel taxes earlier this spring.

Are Galwegians ready to send a message by electing a grassroots dissenter like Thomas — in the former seat of the president, no less? Well, that will be very interesting indeed!

If these two stories are interesting to you, please help us cover the cost of our economy-class travel to Ireland. Unlike the RTE state broadcaster, we obviously receive no government money, which is precisely why we can report honestly on Ireland’s crises, and why we can support Irish civil rights activists like Kirk Loco.

To help us cover our costs and to see all of our videos from Ireland, please visit TheTruthAboutIreland.com.