Notre Dame reopens amid rising threats to Christianity

The reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral today was a moment of unfiltered joy—a celebration of faith, resilience, and Western heritage.

Five years after a devastating fire, this iconic symbol of Christianity has been painstakingly restored, thanks to the tireless efforts of artisans and the generous donations of people from around the world, including significant contributions from Jewish philanthropists amounting to nearly 20% of the 900 million euros raised to rebuild the gothic masterpiece. That cross-faith support is a testament to the shared cultural value this cathedral holds, transcending faiths and borders.

But the reopening, while a triumph, came under a heavy cloud of security.

High-profile dignitaries attended under the watchful eyes of armed guards, and the streets of Paris swarmed with security forces.

This is the reality in France today: Christian churches are under siege. Just this year, 14 arson attacks on churches have been confirmed as criminal acts—a rise that underscores the festering hostility toward Christianity in what was once a cornerstone of Christendom.

Notre Dame may shine brighter than ever, but what about the smaller churches left unprotected? What about the communities watching their places of worship vandalized or burned? This isn’t just a French problem; it’s a Western one as we know too well in Canada

While the world celebrates the miraculous restoration of Notre-Dame, let’s not forget the rising threats against Christians and the need to defend their right to worship without fear.

To see all of our reports from here in France at the reopened, opened, rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral, please go to NotreDameRestored.com.

