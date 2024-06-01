We went to Geneva, Switzerland to bring you the other side of the WHO pandemic treaty protest

E-transfer (Canada):

One of the things I hated about the pandemic and the lockdowns was it was as if every country was acting in lockstep. It's as if everyone was following Anthony Fauci or Theresa Tam in the United States and Canada. But they, too, were following the marching orders from the World Health Organization run by Doctor Tedros. And really, underneath it all, run by the the Chinese Communist Party, which installed Tedros.

What I think we should take away from that is that the decisions in your town, in your school, and at your workplace were not made in your town, at your school, or in your workplace. Odds are, they were concocted at some non-democratic private meeting, either at some unelected health assembly in your country or more likely, at the global clearinghouse for those ideas, the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO is having its annual get-together called the World Health Assembly right now in Geneva, Switzerland. In response to that, I started seeing ads for a trucker-style convoy to come and protest against it. I felt that it was important to come to see the state of the counterprotest movement and to see if we could learn more about the World Health Organization pandemic treaty that they're hammering out behind closed doors at the UN.

We're based in Geneva for two days, and our goal is to learn what, if any, counter-protest movement exists in Europe, and secondly, to see if we can learn more about the pandemic treaty that the World Health Organization is trying to hammer out now. There are close to 5,000 people still arriving.

Covid-19 was one of the worst things that ever happened to us. It destroyed our lifestyle, destroyed our income, destroyed our family connections, destroyed our sense of community, and destroyed our civil liberties. It was the worst moment in many people's lives. But for the public health bureaucrats, especially the globalist ones who are not rooted in any jurisdiction, it was the best time of their lives. They had power. They had respect. They were on TV every day.

Obscure, unknown nobodies like Doctor Theresa Tam were suddenly being called Canada's top doctor. Do you really think Theresa Tam is Canada's top doctor? She's Canada's political doctor. I bet she hasn't had a patient in a decade. Those people want another pandemic. Not that they want misery for its own sake. I wouldn't say that about them, but they want the misery so they can offer themselves up as the solution themselves and their plans and their budgets and their powers.

That's why we're here, just across the border from Geneva, Switzerland. We're here because the decisions being made for you about you are not happening in the Canadian Parliament or your local legislature. They're happening by unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats, diplomats and politicians at the United Nations.

To see all our coverage of this story, go to NoPandemicTreaty.com. Myself and our videographer Efrain Monsanto flew here on economy class tickets.