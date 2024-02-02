'We're not happy': Residents on US-Mexico border want illegal crossings to end

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News sent a team of reporters down to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott has been engaged in a standoff with President Joe Biden over illegal border crossings.

Gov. Abbott is pushing back against what he describes as Biden's lawless approach to border control, and has likened the crisis at the border to an invasion and using as a way to defend the border. Texas National Guard troops have since deployed razor wire in an area heavily frequented by illegal border crossers, which led to a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling giving federal border authorities the right take down the razor wire.

BREAKING: Rebel News heads to Texas to investigate Biden's border crisis



Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay are on the ground in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott is engaged in a showdown with President Joe Biden over the federal administration's failure to prevent illegal border…

So far, the federal authorities have not taken action against Texas as the standoff continues.

Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie asked the locals in Eagle Pass how the felt about the illegal border crossings and about Texas' decision to deploy the state's National Guard to defend the border.

Although the locals felt sympathy for those crossing into the U.S., they also noted the increasing strains being placed on shrinking resources. "Over here, we're poor too," one woman told Lavoie. Another resident noted how if he had to guess, about 95% of those who illegally crossed were good people. The other 5%, he said, were cause for concern.

"We're not happy" about the situation, said another woman. "It's been going on for too long, and we just wish somebody from the government could stop the whole thing."

Previously, a veteran who had travelled from Alaska to Eagle Pass told Rebel News that former president Donald Trump was the man to fix the issue. "He's the only guy that can come in from day one and straighten this country out," he said.

The situation in Eagle Pass is dire enough that local emergency rooms are struggling to keep up.

"Local people right now go to the emergency room, they won't attend you. You have to go somewhere else to get services," said a resident. "We obviously need help."

One man, who works at a McDonald's in Eagle Pass, said the volume of illegal border crossers is hurting the local economy.

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS.



Barely any illegal migrants have been crossing at Shelby Park. People are reportedly crossing in Quemado which is roughly a 25 minute drive from here.



Full report and explanation coming https://t.co/Ul5mEE3ljr pic.twitter.com/PTOzPbGNAz — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) February 1, 2024

"With all these people coming in, we worry about a lot of government assistance. A lot of people got their food stamps taken away," he said. "And I work at McDonald's, so I have a lot of people that don't make much and now they've got no assistance, no nothing, and then they're struggling to make ends meet because all these people from another country coming in and taking their benefits."

Follow all of our continuing coverage from the southern border at TexasBorderReports.com.