'We stand with the truth': Iranian activist says Tommy Robinson 'on the right side of history'
Younes Sadaghiani says that freedom-minded individuals from around the world support Tommy Robinson and his fight against censorship and mass migration.
The West is grappling with an “unholy alliance” between Marxists and Islamists, Iranian activist Younes Sadaghiani told Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie following his speech at last weekend's Unite the Kingdom rally in London hosted by Tommy Robinson.
By banning numerous activists, journalists and even international politicians from attending Robinson's event, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is showing his “support” for this alliance, Sadaghiani said.
“That is tyranny; that is dictatorship,” the Iranian freedom activist said of Starmer's government, asserting the Labour Party itself was behaving in a racist manner by expecting people of a certain colour to hold certain political beliefs.
Robinson's event, while it focused on issues in the U.K., is more of a global movement across the West, he added.
“Iranians are with Tommy, Israelis are with Tommy, Canadians like yourself, Americans — we stand on the right side of history, we stand with the truth, we don't stand with censorship,” Sadaghiani told Lavoie.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.