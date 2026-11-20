What happened at the Mandarin restaurant in Hamilton, Ont., on Nov. 1 is still top of mind for many people – including, apparently, the premier of Ontario.

It was on the day after Halloween that real-life horror occurred at The Hammer’s all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant.

Namely, CAF Capt. Kenneth Kunkel chased two youths (who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act) into the Mandarin restaurant. Capt. Kunkel had allegedly observed the youths harassing Air Cadets with an air horn. The cadets had been seeking donations in exchange for Remembrance Day poppies at the Hamilton plaza where the Mandarin is located; Capt. Kunkel was supervising them at the time.

Once inside the restaurant, a struggle ensued. One of the youths allegedly snatched Capt. Kunkel’s car key fob, which had been attached to a lanyard he was wearing around his neck. For his part, Capt. Kunkel allegedly grabbed a backpack belonging to one of the youths.

That’s when 48-year-old Estela Quintanilla of Hamilton entered the fray. She apparently got into a physical encounter with Capt. Kunkel, allegedly knocking him to the floor. That’s when Capt. Kunkel received several blows from the 12-year-old youth. The end result: Capt. Kunkel required emergency spinal surgery. As of now, he cannot walk and it remains unknown if he will ever walk again.

ICYMI: EXCLUSIVE: Rebel News tracked down Estela Quintanilla, charged in the assault that left Capt. Kenneth Kunkel hospitalized and unable to walk. She tells her side and insists she was protecting two boys. https://t.co/pNxJrdpPzb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 14, 2026

This sensational case has received international attention. And last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighed in on this story. Premier Ford stated that the two youths who allegedly triggered the incident should be physically disciplined.

Stated the premier: “It’s absolutely disgusting by a bunch of older kids. Where are the parents? The parents should be ashamed that they’ve raised their kids to beat up cadets. You’ve got to be kidding. I hope the parents are listening. You know, you should give your kids a little ass whooping in the woodshed as far as I’m concerned. A 14-year-old kid beating up cadets that are trying to serve our country? The most disgusting thing you could ever do.”

Following up on a tip regarding the residence of the 11-year-old boy, Rebel News once again travelled back to Hamilton. We asked the mother and the grandmother of the 11-year-old to weigh in on a controversy that continues to rage.

Check out what they had to say.

Bottom line: there are many contrary storylines at play regarding who did what to whom on that terrible day. Video evidence would certainly put an end to the he said/she said narrative. Alas, the Mandarin restaurant does not want to get involved by releasing its surveillance footage to the media. Nor will the Hamilton Police Service release the footage. But why?

Surely a patron at the Mandarin that day recorded this terrible assault on a cellphone camera. If you do have such footage in your possession, please let us know at [email protected]. Confidentiality assured.