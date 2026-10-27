We tried to deliver a petition to Tim Hortons — but the Tim-Wits refused to accept it!

Rebel News recently visited the downtown Toronto headquarters of Restaurant Brands International (RBI). RBI owns fast-food chains such as Burger King, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs and, of course, Tim Hortons.

Our goal was to deliver a petition to Axel Schwan, the president of Tim Hortons, or anyone at the company who would accept it. The petition, entitled Boycott Tim Hortons, was signed by thousands of Canadians from coast to coast. Its call to action was a demand that Tims go back to hiring Canadians instead of relying on temporary foreign workers.

You might recall that earlier this year, we caught RBI in a bald-faced lie. At a presser, Tim Hortons said it was going to go back to hiring Canadian citizens. That would be great news — if only it were true.

That’s because Tims is STILL using the Temporary Foreign Worker Program! We checked the federal government’s job board at the time and discovered that Tims had about 90 positions available under the program.

Sure, Tim Hortons loves wrapping itself in the Canadian flag. It loves selling its wares to Canadians. As for hiring Canadians? Nah. Not so much…

But get this: we also discovered that the head honchos running Tim Hortons have very thin skin. When the executives at Canada’s biggest foodservice company saw our reports, they blew a fuse!

You see, Tims is used to getting positive press from the mainstream media. Tims is one of the largest advertisers in Canada, and it has a cozy business arrangement with the trained seals in the mainstream media. It boils down to this: report nice stuff about Tims, and Tims will cut some big cheques for ads. Quid pro quo.

And so it is that I am now BANNED FOR LIFE from going to any Tim Hortons store in Canada!

We’re not making this up! Here’s an excerpt from that letter:

“David Menzies, due to past behaviour, is not, for any reason, permitted access to the premises, including parking lots, landscaped areas, and drive-thrus of any Tim Hortons restaurant in Canada, any and all manufacturing and distribution facilities owned or operated by TDL across Canada and the Tim Hortons offices in Montreal, Calgary and Toronto.”

Past behaviour? Did I vandalize a restaurant? Did I assault an employee? No. My sin was… asking impolite questions!

Well, we’re not happy about the egregious behaviour of this company, and apparently you’re not happy either. We launched a petition, and thousands of you responded. You could do arm curls with the document!

But get this: nobody at Tims HQ would accept our petition. Cowards. We eventually gave it to a courier to deliver on our behalf.

How sad. We think of the late, great hockey player for whom this company is named. THAT Tim Horton, a proud Canadian, must be rolling in his grave right now…