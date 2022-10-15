We’ve arrived! Rebel News lands in Berlin to cover the World Health Summit

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie (@TheVoiceAlexa) flies from Montreal, Quebec to Berlin, Germany where she and other Rebels are staying in an Airbnb and will be on the ground covering the World Health Summit 2022 (WHS22), an event that for the first time is being held in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO).

This is the same WHO that supported coercive vaccine mandates while lining the pockets of BigPharma, destroying countless Canadians' businesses and livelihoods. Their plan is to digitize our world and centralize health with their failed pandemic preparedness strategies. These two organizations are now joining forces to bring you the world's leading global health conference in Berlin to set the agenda for a "healthier future."

But, the secret's out. You can count on us to do what the mainstream media won't– expose these organizations' true agenda while bringing you top-notch coverage of the event and asking the important questions.

