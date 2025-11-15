We've finally arrived in Belém — and were greeted with climate scolding at the airport

After two red-eye flights and nearly 24 hours of travel, we landed in Belém — the host city for this year’s United Nations climate conference — only to be welcomed by airport ads lecturing “fossil fuel executives” on what our children should breathe.

That’s right.

While more than 55,000 climate activists, bureaucrats, and global elites are flying halfway around the world (many by private jet) to lecture everyone else about carbon footprints, the finger-wagging starts the moment you step off the plane. Not at the climate zealots, but at the industry that makes their zealotry here all possible.

Nothing says “protect the Amazon” like burning thousands of tonnes of jet fuel to attend a climate soirée that could have been a Zoom call.

We’re here to expose the hypocrisy, but we need your help.

Getting our two-person team to the mouth of the Amazon isn’t cheap. Flights, gear, accommodations, transport; it all adds up fast, especially when we’re doing the work the mainstream media refuses to do.

If you want us to keep shining a light on the UN’s double standards — the idling limos, the private jets, the air-conditioned media rooms cold enough to hang meat, and the highway carved through the Amazon for this conference — please chip in and help cover our costs.

See our latest reports and support the mission at: RebelUN.com.

We’re on the ground. We’re accredited (I know! We're all shocked). And we’re telling the truth no one else will.