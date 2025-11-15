We've finally arrived in Belém — and were greeted with climate scolding at the airport

While more than 55,000 climate activists, bureaucrats, and global elites are flying halfway around the world to lecture everyone else about carbon footprints, the finger-wagging starts the moment you step off the plane.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 15, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

After two red-eye flights and nearly 24 hours of travel, we landed in Belém — the host city for this year’s United Nations climate conference — only to be welcomed by airport ads lecturing “fossil fuel executives” on what our children should breathe.

That’s right.

While more than 55,000 climate activists, bureaucrats, and global elites are flying halfway around the world (many by private jet) to lecture everyone else about carbon footprints, the finger-wagging starts the moment you step off the plane. Not at the climate zealots, but at the industry that makes their zealotry here all possible.

Nothing says “protect the Amazon” like burning thousands of tonnes of jet fuel to attend a climate soirée that could have been a Zoom call.

We’re here to expose the hypocrisy, but we need your help.

Getting our two-person team to the mouth of the Amazon isn’t cheap. Flights, gear, accommodations, transport; it all adds up fast, especially when we’re doing the work the mainstream media refuses to do.

If you want us to keep shining a light on the UN’s double standards — the idling limos, the private jets, the air-conditioned media rooms cold enough to hang meat, and the highway carved through the Amazon for this conference — please chip in and help cover our costs.

See our latest reports and support the mission at: RebelUN.com.

We’re on the ground. We’re accredited (I know! We're all shocked). And we’re telling the truth no one else will.

Please donate to support our independent journalism at the United Nations!

Latest News

The UN’s biggest climate meeting is happening in a hard-to-reach corner of Brazil, and almost everyone there will be on a government or lobbyist expense account — except the people asking real questions.

We’re fixing that by sending a small, skeptical crew — Sheila Gunn Reid and Kian Simone — to be on the ground, outside the UN’s controlled zone, showing the 50,000 climate insiders flown in to tell you to “cut back,” the luxury arrangements laid on for them, and what Canada’s delegation is really doing there.

But getting two people to a sold-out, 50,000-person summit is pricey: economy class flights from Edmonton and Toronto are just under $5,000, the Airbnb is $2,500 because the city is jammed, and we still have to cover transport, data and local help.

That’s why we’re crowdfunding — please chip in and help us hit the $8,500–$9,000 goal.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.