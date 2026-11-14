We visited a U.S. Dunkin’ Donuts and can’t wait for it to come back to Canada

After an eight-year hiatus, Dunkin’ Donuts is coming back to Canada. And we can’t wait!

The company behind Dunkin’s return to Canada is Foodtastic, a Montreal-based restaurant consolidator that has a reputation for aggressively acquiring and revitalizing brands across Canada. This includes such chains as Pita Pit, Second Cup, Freshii, and Quesada.

And Foodtastic means business. It is planning to initially open as many as 700 locations in Canada. Some units might be open for business before year’s end.

Still, after previously failing in Canada, the question arises: why is Dunkin’ Donuts set to return?

In a Toronto Sun story published early this year, food professor Dr. Sylvain Charlebois opined that the decision to revive this iconic U.S. brand in the Great White North is all about identifying weakness in our domestic market.

Dr. Charlebois notes: “For years, Tim Hortons dominated Canada’s quick-service coffee market with extraordinary efficiency. It wasn’t just a coffee chain; it became part of Canada’s cultural identity. But dominance can create complacency and the Canadian marketplace today is very different from the one Dunkin’ left behind. Consumer loyalty has weakened. Canadians are far more willing to switch brands than they were 20 years ago. Inflation has changed buying habits. Consumers are increasingly critical of value, quality, consistency and service. At the same time, the coffee market itself has evolved dramatically.”

We think he’s right on the money. What’s more, we think Dr. Charlebois is being far too polite in his analysis of Tim’s. Let’s be honest: most of the foodstuff Tim’s serves up these days is practically inedible.

As for the chain’s decades-old slogan, “Always Fresh,” that’s an outright fallacy.

Tim Hortons stores used to bake donuts and muffins from scratch. But some 20 years ago, Tim’s fired their bakers – a decision that was driven by reducing labour costs. Now the stores heat up frozen “pucks” as the pre-baked goods are known. This is a task easily accomplished by those making minimum wage and without any knowledge of baking.

And is it just us, or do so many Tims stores seem downright shabby these days? Especially the washrooms, which are often appalling in terms of sanitation. But Tim’s doesn’t seem to care. It never used to be this way. What changed?

“Ironically, Dunkin’s return may say less about the strength of Dunkin’ and more about the reality that Tim Hortons is no longer viewed as invincible. That alone makes this story worth watching carefully,” Dr. Charlebois adds.

And let’s not forget Tim Hortons loves to wrap itself in the Maple Leaf – even though Tim’s is no longer a Canadian-owned chain but part of a multinational conglomerate.

In any event, we recently dropped by a Niagara Falls, N.Y. Dunkin’ Donuts for a sneak peek of what’s coming back to Canada. The coffee was superb, the baked goods delicious, and shockers, the employees were Americans as opposed to foreigners.

And with that in mind, we are going to give the CEO at Foodtastic six or maybe even seven figures’ worth of free advice: if you want to really resonate with Canadians, stage a press conference in which you announce that your company plans to hire CANADIANS. And that Dunkin’ Donuts will not take advantage of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Indeed, Tim Hortons is increasingly reliant on the TFW program – even though it is the largest foodservice company in Canada. Yet, it shamefully prefers hiring foreigners over Canadian citizens. Oh, and if you publicize Tim’s hiring strategy, you face being banned from Tim Hortons. No, seriously. Just ask me. I’m now persona non grata under threat of being charged with trespass should I venture into a Canadian Tim Hortons. We’re not making this up…

We also tried to hand Tim Hortons’ parent company a petition demanding it hire Canadians, and nobody at its Toronto headquarters would take it.

In the final analysis, could a U.S.-based coffee and donut chain end up being more Canadian than Tim Hortons in the months and years ahead?

Stay tuned!