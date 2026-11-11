We went back to the Guelph courthouse for a bail hearing, but a publication ban means we can't tell you a thing

We apologize in advance for what is perhaps the vaguest story in the history of Rebel News. But don’t blame us. Blame the justice system.

Astute viewers may recall a story we recently published that went viral. It involved a crime in the city of Guelph, Ont. And the person accused of that crime, [CENSORED], had their bail hearing put off until Nov. 10.

It was about an incident that occurred on [CENSORED] Street in which [CENSORED] allegedly [CENSORED] a passerby.

The incident was thankfully caught on camera. It should be noted that the victim did not know [CENSORED].

Unfortunately, random [CENSORED] are too common these days to be considered newsworthy. But what made this incident newsworthy was speculation online that [CENSORED] was a [CENSORED], rather than a [CENSORED].

We sense your frustration, especially since [CENSORED] is not a young offender.

But the thing is, last Tuesday, a Section 517 publication ban was asked for by the lawyer of [CENSORED]. And it was indeed granted.

In terms of coverage, Section 517 bars the publication, broadcast or transmission of any evidence, information, representations or reasons from a bail hearing.

Justice Watch: Quebec judge imposes sweeping secrecy order in alleged terror case, sparking media backlash The ban reportedly prevents media from publishing facts already in the public domain, raising questions about both its effectiveness and its compatibility with the open court principle.

Court staff told Rebel News that all we could say about the bail hearing was “the matter was dealt with.” What does that mean? Hey, stop asking questions!

Of note, violating the publication ban would result in contempt of court. Also, of note, we offered [CENSORED]’s lawyer an opportunity to discuss the case. The lawyer declined.

As previously stated, all the nitty-gritty details of the [CENSORED] matter were previously reported by Rebel News. So you’ll have to do a little sleuthing to come across that aforementioned report to find out what we’re alluding to here.

It’s all so frustrating. We remember a time when publication bans were quite rare. Now, judges seem to be handing out publication bans like candy on Halloween.

To paraphrase the sign-off catchphrase of the late great radio broadcaster Paul Harvey: “And now you DON’T KNOW the rest of the story...”