Wear a mask or be denied an education: B.C. parents host Unmask Our Children rally in protest

It was a family affair at the Unmask Our Children protest that occurred in Maple Ridge, B.C. this past weekend.

A group of around 40 parents, kids, and even teachers gathered to raise their concerns about children being forced to wear masks in order to receive an education.

“The last straw was when they started making these kids wear masks in gym,” said Sirene Railton, who co-organized the peaceful rally along with Cole Wilson.

Despite the World Health Organization stating that masks should not be worn during vigorous intensity physical activity, and studies supporting that children are not the “super-spreaders” we were initially led to believe they were, some schools are still allowing children to feel that they have no choice but to wear a mask in school.

Watch as I interview some of the speakers at the rally, including a young boy who said he is treated poorly by his teacher for not wearing a mask at school.

If you are concerned about your child being forced to wear a mask at school, you can find information about mask exemptions here.

