WEF uniform? Trudeau, Singh, and Carney sport identical 'globalist grey' sweater

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh continues to flip-flop on his position toward the current government, touting his promise to back a non-confidence vote when parliament resumes March 24th but supporting retaliatory tariffs in the meantime.

"Absolutely we need retaliatory tariffs," said Singh. "On top of that, I said let's look at other things as well. We can cut off the flow of critical minerals…We're the only reliable source of critical minerals, and it's also gonna hit Donald Trump's buddy Elon Musk where it counts because he needs those minerals for the batteries in his car plants."

On Friday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid convened to talk about Singh's stance on tariffs — and the all-too-familiar grey sweater he wore while presenting it.

"Why is it this week we saw Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney and Jagmeet Singh all wearing grey sweaters?" David Menzies pointed out. "I mean, I know Justin Trudeau wore his back to front, but is there some kind of a message going on there?"

"Those are all like $500 grey cashmere sweaters. It's the progressive grey globalist sweater of the Davos man elite," Sheila Gunn Reid quipped. "They're all wearing them… Their colour palette is as bleak as the Canadian economy."