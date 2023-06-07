Weight loss injections: The £40m attempt to take the extra weight off of the NHS

chrisdorney - stock.adobe.com

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) concluded semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy, is safe and effective.

Wegovy has been approved by the NHS after research suggested users could shed over 10% of their body weight.

Weight loss injections have become increasingly popular and are being marketed as a quick and easy solution for those looking to shed extra pounds. The drug lowers users' appetites by making them feel full so they in theory eat less.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claims it could be a "game-changer" as he announced a £40 million trial to increase access and to make it easier for patients to get specialist weight management services.

However, these injections come with a number of potential dangers that consumers need to be aware of. Experts warn "skinny jabs" which are widely used in the US and endorsed by many celebrities, are not a quick fix or a substitute for a healthy diet and exercise.

Some providers may require patients to undergo multiple rounds of treatment, which can increase the risks of side effects.

Common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, and headaches. More serious side effects can also occur, including liver damage, heart palpitations, and even death. Furthermore, the long-term safety of weight loss injections is not yet fully understood. As with any new medical treatment, there is a risk that unforeseen complications may arise over time. It is possible that weight loss injections could lead to the development of serious health problems down the line, which is something that all consumers need to be aware of before deciding to undergo treatment.

Another danger of weight loss injections is that they can be addictive. Many people who undergo these treatments report feeling a sense of euphoria or being “high” after receiving the injections. This can lead to a psychological dependence on the injections, which can be difficult to break.

Finally, weight loss injections can also lead to a false sense of security. Many people who undergo these treatments believe that they can continue to eat unhealthy foods and not exercise, as the injections will take care of their weight loss for them. However, this is simply not true. In order to maintain a healthy weight, individuals need to make long-term lifestyle changes that include healthy eating and regular exercise.

Weight loss injections may seem like an easy way to shed extra pounds, but they come with a number of potential dangers that consumers need to be aware of. These injections can have serious side effects and may lead to long-term health problems. Additionally, they can be addictive and lead to a false sense of security.