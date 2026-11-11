‘We’ll hold the line’: Gun owners wait on Supreme Court after two days fighting Ottawa’s gun ban

For two days this week, the nine justices of the Supreme Court of Canada heard the challenge to Ottawa's gun ban. The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) was the lead case among four appeals heard together on November 9 and 10. The court has reserved its decision.

When it wrapped up, I spoke with Tracey Wilson of the CCFR.

The fight goes back to May 2020, when the Trudeau cabinet banned firearms by order-in-council, without a vote in Parliament. The CCFR says the list has since grown to more than 2,500 makes and models. The group lost at the Federal Court and again at the Federal Court of Appeal, and Tracey says it has cost approximately $3.5 million to get this far.

"We promised gun owners we'd fight it all the way and we meant it," she told me.

The four challengers had to share 90 minutes, which left the CCFR's two lawyers with 22 and a half minutes. Tracey said the justices began interrupting within the first few minutes, and she went home after the first day feeling somewhat defeated. "I think I kicked an empty suitcase across my bedroom," she said.

Her lawyer set her straight over lunch the next day. The case is made in the written arguments, he told her, and the hearing is where the judges ask what they still want to know. "The more questions you get, the better it looks," Tracey said.

The second day gave her some hope. By her account, a lawyer for the Coalition for Gun Control, which intervened in support of the ban, argued that public safety comes first and no balancing is required. Justice Malcolm Rowe answered that there has to be a balance. "That's exactly what we've been saying," Tracey said.

Ottawa's lawyers argued that Parliament gave cabinet broad authority to prohibit firearms in the interest of public safety, and that other guns are still available for hunting and sport shooting. Tracey says they also asked the court, if the government loses, to suspend its ruling for 12 months so it can pass legislation.

I've spent enough time in the court system to know how slowly it moves. It has been six and a half years since the ban. In that time, licensed gun owners who passed the background checks and the safety courses have been treated as a danger to the public, while the banned rifles sit locked in their homes.

"These guns are apparently so dangerous that you simply cannot keep them," Tracey said. "However, you're forced to keep them and store them for six and a half years because we can't figure out how to get them from you."

She says the ruling matters to all Canadians, whether you’re a gun owner or not. "Can the government step into your life, despite the fact that you've done nothing wrong to deserve it, and take your legally acquired property from you by force?"

The amnesty for owners now runs until 90 days after the court rules, and a decision is expected in 2027.

"We'll hold the line, as they say," Tracey told me.