Welsh government wants to tear down statues of 'older, able-bodied white men' because it offends multiculturalism

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

The Welsh government in the United Kingdom has put out a guidance, which is set to be finalized by the end of March, to tear down and destroy the memorials of some of its most famous figures over concerns that their presence may cause discomfort to Britain’s increasingly diverse population.

In place of these statues will be landmarks to Britain’s newfound, woke values as a diverse nation, the Telegraph reported, noting that statues slated for destruction might include the Duke of Wellington, and Admiral Horatio Nelson.

According to the guidance, the statues represent the “perception that the achievements that society considers noteworthy are those of powerful, older, able-bodied white men.”

The government claims that the statues can pose offense to “people today who see them in a different light,” such as “Aggressors who conquered peoples to expand the British Empire."

Short of destroying the statues outright, such landmarks could also be hidden in box monuments or “enclose them creatively in new artworks.”

The guidance requires state authorities and cultural institutions to “take action” to set “the right historical narrative,” — i.e. one that does not glorify some of Wales’ most prominent historical figures.

In addition, streets and building names will also be changed to “remove offensive or unwanted names.” Public commemorations, including paintings and plaques, will also be affected by the wokification of Wales.

In place of these “offensive” statues and commemorations, will be Orwellian shrines to diversity, equity, and inclusivity designed to reflect the United Kingdom’s growing embrace of anti-British, progressive ideology.

“Labour are intent on rewriting our history here in Wales,” said Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Conservative Party in Wales, in a statement to the Telegraph. He noted that his opponents “have been captured by a hard-Left, anti-British mob who want nothing more than to topple our statues, tear up the works of classic authors and cancel our great orators, all in the name of virtue signalling.”