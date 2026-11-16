The presiding officer of the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, has barred Reform UK member Joe Martin from speaking in the chamber until he apologizes for asking the Welsh government for a statement on what he called "the demographic replacement of white British people taking place in the UK."

Martin, who represents Caerdydd Penarth, made the request during the business statement on Tuesday, November 10. The Senedd's Record of Proceedings has him saying: "Mass immigration and differing birth rates mean that, in just 37 years' time, in 2063, we will be a minority in our own country." He went on: "A nation is not an economic zone, it's not a hotel, and neither is it a charity."

Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies, known by the Welsh title Llywydd, called the remarks "unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive" in a ruling to the chamber that evening. He said the focus on race and ethnicity was "clearly discriminatory, offensive and detracted from the dignity of the Senedd," and that "until I receive a clear indication that the Member understands the boundaries of acceptable parliamentary conduct and apologises to the Siambr, we will not be calling the Member to speak." The Siambr is the chamber.

The next day, Remembrance Day, Reform's members boycotted the plenary session, including their own debate on veterans, and said they would still take part in the closing vote. Reform's Welsh leader, Helen Jenner, said the party stood by Martin. Spiked and Breitbart report that Martin has refused to apologize.

Irranca-Davies, formerly a Labour member, was elected Llywydd on May 12 by 85 votes to nine with one abstention, according to Nation.Cymru. He was Labour MP for Ogmore from 2002 to 2016, then a Welsh Government minister and, until May, Deputy First Minister. He had rebuked Martin before, in June and September.