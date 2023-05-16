Wendy Ashby, the racist, sexist, and anti-Christian trustee with the Kitchener, Ont.-based Waterloo Catholic District School Board, has resigned

You may recall that last month, it was revealed Wendy Ashby, a trustee of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) authored a shocking tweet in which she proclaimed: “The most dangerous creature on the planet is the White Christian male. They’re a threat to anyone who is not them.”

Dozens of concerned parents packed WCDSB meetings in late April and early May, demanding the trustee step down. While two trustees issued public statements condemning the tweet, the director of education and other top officials with the board seemed hellbent on sweeping the Wendy Ashby controversy under the rug. For example, the board banned reporters from independent media outlets such as Rebel News and Campaign Life Coalition for two years; apparently, asking impolite questions is not permissible. I think that’s called “shooting the messenger.” Not to worry, this ban will be legally challenged in the weeks ahead.

The board also chastised concerned parents for being “disruptive” i.e., demanding the resignation of Ashby. Incredible.

However, despite receiving protection from the school board, Ashby has now tendered her resignation.

Her letter of resignation makes for incredible reading – for all the wrong reasons. The theme is this: Ashby offers no apology for her egregious statements; rather, she seems to paint herself as the victim. Let’s dissect this incredulous document:

Diverse voices, when elected, come with truth and history. Expecting these voices to assimilate because the historical truth they challenge makes some uncomfortable is something that should be reflected on. There is no easy way to have these tough conversations.

Translation: obviously, she still believes that the white Christian male is the “most dangerous creature on the planet.” It’s “historical truth”, after all – even though Ashby offers no examples…

The outrageous rage-baiting campaign that has been playing out illustrates the exact kind of harassment and online bullying that so many kids experience. What is even more troubling is that this behaviour is coming from adults. Most are from outside interest groups who have their own agenda.

The “outrageous rage-baiting campaign” is Ashby’s doing. Her tweet was racist, sexist and anti-Christian. And who are these “outside interest groups”? Again, Ashby offers no tangible examples.

This noise distracts from the important work that is being done to further diversity equity and inclusion at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. The willingness of this board to lead in these areas is why I chose to be a part of this in the first place and why I so strongly support Catholic Education.

That’s rich; she supports Catholic education – but hates Christians – well, at least those Christians who are white and male.

I have been encouraged to continue the internal process and remain in my duly elected seat by so many. I appreciate the support, it was overwhelming, and I know that most understand the historical context to which I was referring.

Again, Ms. Ashby, could you provide us with the historical context that will back up your vile tweet? As for overwhelming support, can you quantify that, please? For example, was it three or four of your friends that urged you to stay on?

However, I have decided to vacate my seat at this time, so that we can all return our focus back on the important work that we have dedicated ourselves to doing.

Ah, good ol’ Wendy Ashby. What a trooper, taking one for the team. Methinks she should receive the key to the city.

I stand, as always with our Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Particularly with transgender and nonbinary folks at this time of great uncertainty and fear. I will be continuing my advocacy in a capacity where I will be able to challenge tough issues and bring lasting change in a way that is positive and meaningful. I hope that one day advocacy for these groups will no longer be considered an act of bravery.

Why is that among the Rainbow Unicorn community, Ashby particularly stands with transgender and nonbinary folks? Aren’t all the alphabet soup people supposed to be equal? Apparently not. And what is this “time of great uncertainty and fear” she speaks of? Are we at war? Are trans and nonbinary folk being rounded up and put in concentration camps? Or does Ashby know some gender-bender who remains curled up in the fetal position because this humanoid was… misgendered?

Bottom line: as they say in the sports world, a W is a W, be it a blowout, a photo finish or a default. The career of one vile, racist, sexist, anti-Christian uber-woke school board trustee has mercifully come to an end. In the months ahead, let’s watch with interest to see who replaces Wendy Ashby at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. Will the new candidate be a decent, common-sense person who actually does care about Catholic education?

Or will it be more of the same?