"We're in good shape": Trump says Americans don't need to stockpile food like the UK and Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump says Americans have no need to stockpile food and water, even as a growing list of governments tell their citizens to prepare for a possible catastrophe.

Trump was asked: "Now, the UK government and the Japanese are telling their citizens to stockpile water and food in advance of some catastrophe they're saying might happen. Do you think Americans need to do that?"

"No. We're in good shape. We're strong. We have a great military and we will not have those kind of problems," Trump replied.

Asked if Americans should stockpile food like the UK and Japan are telling their citizens to, Trump: "No, we're in good shape. We're strong. They have immigration problems." pic.twitter.com/bmxrQGUtNs — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) November 2, 2026

Trump then turned to the countries giving the advice. "They have big problems. They have an immigration problem," he said.

The British advice is recent. On October 22, the U.K. Cabinet Office launched a three-year "Be Ready" campaign urging households to keep enough supplies to last at least 72 hours, including three litres of drinking water per person per day, non-perishable food, a torch, batteries, a radio and cash. According to the BBC, the government cited severe weather, cyberattacks and supply chain disruption by "hostile state actors or terrorists," while insisting the advice was not triggered by any "particular piece of intelligence."

In Japan, Disaster Management Minister Goshi Hosono said he would issue an "urgent request" on November 2, timed to the launch of the country's new disaster management agency, asking citizens to keep food, water and toilet supplies at home. "I would like to say at least three days' worth, and a week's worth if possible," Hosono told Fuji TV's FNN, according to the Seoul Economic Daily. Japan's advice centres on earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

They are far from alone. In March 2025, the European Commission unveiled its Preparedness Union Strategy, which calls for guidelines so the EU population can be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours in a crisis.

In November 2024, Sweden began mailing millions of households an updated edition of its "In case of crisis or war" brochure, citing the worsening security situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the BBC reported. Sweden's civil defence agency now tells residents to be ready to manage on their own for at least one week. Finland and Norway released similar guidance at the same time, with Finland's checklist including iodine tablets and a backup power supply.

Germany's Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance advises households to keep food and drink for 10 days, and released a revised preparedness guide in October 2025.

France is facing its own crisis at home. Weeks of unrest that began in late September as high school blockades over crowded classrooms and teacher shortages escalated on October 17, when unions and the Yellow Vests joined in. Rebel News reported, citing France's Interior Ministry, that 2,397 people were arrested and 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured. In Limoges, the city hall was set on fire.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was on the streets of Paris for the "Act II" protests on October 24, when nearly 70,000 police officers were mobilized nationwide. At Porte de Bercy, protesters hurled bottles at riot police and a water cannon was deployed.

🇫🇷 France, at Porte de Bercy: moments ago, riot police moved in to block protesters from reaching the highway — and some in the crowd started hurling glass bottles at them.



Extremely tense scene, with the crowd aggressively chanting "ACAB." pic.twitter.com/1dJtIGFUwl — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

🚨NOW: French riot police deploy a water cannon on protesters ahead of anticipated riots in Paris.



Antifa protesters dressed in black raise their middle fingers in response.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VpW7iGk5y5 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

Two days later, Lavoie and her videographer were confronted and had an object thrown at them while filming outside the train station in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris.

The clip of Trump's remarks was shared by Clash Report.