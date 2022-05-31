'We're in it to win it': Roman Baber on CPC leadership race, plans for the future

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we spoke with Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Roman Baber about how he compares to other candidates in the race and whether or not he sees a realistic chance at winning.

Responding to a question from Ezra on whether or not he would run as a federal MP for the Conservatives should he not win the leadership race, Mr. Baber stated:

"I don't know — and it's not necessarily dependent on the outcome of the race. First of all, we're in it to win it. We are a truly grassroots movement. We have the lowest average sized donation of all campaigns and we keep exceeding expectations. My application was approved, we raised the $300,000 plus the administrative fee required to enter the race. I think we've surprised some folks in the debate, in both debates, and I'm going to continue to look to exceed expectations and hopefully win this race. "I don't want to speculate about the future. I think that it would be important for me to know that I can trust the leader of the party to do what's right by Canadians... This is a unique time in our nation's history. I'm genuinely concerned for the erosion of our democracy. I can't believe what's happening in our country, between the Emergencies Act, the 20 percent of Canadians being treated like second class citizens, seizing bank accounts without a court order... "I just can't understand how any sensible politician that can potentially help the situation would be sitting on the sidelines. This is why I'm very committed to this race, I'm very committed to this country and to Canadians. I look forward to competing, I look forward to winning."

