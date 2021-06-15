“We're sterilizing a generation of gender confused kids” | Billboard Chris returns to Montreal

By Ezra Levant JOURNALIST DEFENCE FUND 2512 Donors

Activist Chris Elston was in Montreal on Friday to protest the use of puberty blockers in children. The protest was organized in coordination with three women and children’s rights organizations.

In less than one hour we have a protest going on in Montréal, from 4pm - 6pm.



It’s my third time here, but this time I’ve got some serious backup. I am so thankful to be joined by these organizations, as well as members from a local church. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EA93nzIvU9 — 🅑🅘🅛🅛🅑🅞🅐🅡🅓 🅒🅗🅡🅘🅢 ❤️🇨🇦 (@christophelston) June 11, 2021

The protest took place from 4–6 p.m. in Montreal’s downtown.

Some people stopped and debated the event organizers about trans rights and puberty blockers, while others stopped and agreed with their message. Some passersby were not pleased with the protest, but everything remained peaceful.

Biological truth is not hate.



Thank you so much to Valérie Pelletier for organizing this. @LegalMtl pic.twitter.com/BThWz1saIQ — 🅑🅘🅛🅛🅑🅞🅐🅡🅓 🅒🅗🅡🅘🅢 ❤️🇨🇦 (@christophelston) June 11, 2021

Just a couple of months ago, Chris was in Montreal and was brutally attacked and left with a broken arm. I asked Chris how he felt about being back in the city.

“I feel great, I have a lot of support this time. I'm not going to let these gender terrorists intimidate me and stop me from coming back,” he said.

Back in September 2020, Chris paid to put up a big “I heart J.K. Rowling” billboard in Vancouver, after the author expressed concern about the possibility that biological men could identify as trans women to invade women’s spaces.

“I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe,” Rowling wrote. “When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman — and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones — then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside.”

The billboard was vandalized and removed after only 24 hours, though it was supposed to be up for three months.

We hired security to make sure we would remain safe while covering this event, due to past violence in Montreal. If you’d like to chip in towards our security costs, please donate at JournalistDefenceFund.com.