Western separatist movement sets stage for 'wild time' in Canadian history

Prior to Monday's election, some on the political right were warning a Mark Carney victory could lead to a national unity crisis, with the Liberals continuing to tighten restrictions on Alberta's natural resources.

For those fearing — or supporting — Western separation, the conversation is quickly intensifying after the Carney Liberals captured another minority government and seem poised to continue relying on support from the New Democrats or Bloc Quebecois.

On Wednesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by one of the most prominent voices on social media discussing the prospect of separation, Keith Wilson.

A former lawyer who notably represented the Freedom Convoy, Keith joined Ezra for an in-depth discussion on Western separation in the wake of Premier Danielle Smith's announcement of a lowering of the threshold to trigger an independence referendum.

Prior to Smith's changes, the law, brought in during Jason Kenney's tenure as premier, was a “very complex piece of legislation” that required 600,000 signatures over 90 days to reach threshold to trigger a response.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Now, following the changes, those numbers are closer to 177,000 within 120 days.

“It's a big change that will make it Alberta more democratic and give a greater say to the citizens,” Keith explained, noting it was “most definitely” possible to see separation brought forward as a citizen-led initiative.

With the possibility of separation being more likely than ever, Keith cautioned “the Laurentian elite are not going to let this cash cow go.”

“We're going to have a fight on our hands ... there's going to be dirty tricks played,” he continued, adding he could see himself losing legal clients over the issue.

Consulting firms working with the Ottawa establishment will “have their campaigns developing smear stuff, coming after us, they're going to have bot attacks on social media,” in addition to the mainstream media outlets, which receive funding from the federal government, will be fighting to “appease their paymaster,” Keith said.

Another factor in the fight will be the United States, given President Donald Trump's interest in the region.

“We're going to potentially have the State Department and other agencies within the U.S. government advancing positions to help one side or the other. So, this is going to be a very wild time in Canadian history, without a doubt.”