Western support for Ukraine is helping neo-Nazis (and yes, the Russians are bad too)

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to Western nations tripping over themselves to provide support to the former Soviet republic.

While Russian aggression is not something to support, the situation in Ukraine is far more confusing than simply saying: Ukraine good, Russia bad.

A prominent portion of the Ukrainian resistance is fuelled by the Azov Battalion, a group of neo-Nazi extremists fighting in the country's eastern Donbas region.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool delved into the complexities of geopolitics, which has seen the West directly funding and supporting neo-Nazis simply because they are the enemies of Russia.

Sign up for alerts and never miss when Rebel News goes live. DAILY Livestream's are live across all of our streaming platforms at noon ET/10 a.m. MT.