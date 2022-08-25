Western University’s last-minute booster mandate seems like a political decision, not a medical one

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 24, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant spoke to Mark Joseph, a lawyer working for The Democracy Fund, about Western University's recently announced three-shot COVID vaccine mandate, and his organization filing a Charter challenge against the ArriveCAN app.

Western University’s new booster mandate has thrown many students a curveball, as it was implemented just weeks before students were set to move. It has been put in place even though vaccine mandates for post-secondary schools have been suspended by the provincial government since May, and many other universities, such as the University of Guelph, have announced that they will not be requiring students to be vaccinated this year.

Mark Joseph expressed some concern over how this recently imposed mandate will affect students: “I don’t know what they’re going to do, because there’s not a lot of time between now and move in to make alternate arrangements if they have to.”

Many students and parents have started to express their outrage to the school about this and are gathering in protest this coming Sunday. Ezra suggested that the last-minute imposition of this mandate, which goes beyond public health orders, seems much more like a political decision than a medical one.

Ezra also spoke about how the intrusive ArriveCAN app’s privacy policy expresses that the app can share citizens' personal medical information with a host of organizations, including international agencies, assumedly including the China-controlled World Health Organization.

“It’s very vague, and that kind of vague language lends itself to government overreach and abuse, we’ve found,” said Mark Joseph.

The Democracy Fund has now filed a lawsuit against the minster of health for the government’s use of the unlawful ArriveCAN app.