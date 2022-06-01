WestJet CEO calls for vaccine mandates to be dropped for air travellers and employees

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight the Trudeau government's federal vaccine mandate. $1,900,966.21 Raised

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates continue to hamper the efficiency of airports across the country and drastically increase wait times, the chief executive officer of WestJet has called for the mandates to be dropped.

The CEO's announcement came via Twitter just days after authorities at Pearson Airport staged a 'mock protest' at the behest of Transport Canada using employees and volunteers to act out as 'crazed civil liberties protesters' in an attempt to gauge 'emergency readiness levels.'

As reported by BNN Bloomberg, "Existing travel rules require proof of full vaccination for travel within or outside Canada. Travellers entering Canada who are not fully vaccinated must provide valid pre-entry COVID test results; they also face test and quarantine requirements upon arrival. Complex travel rules and a surge in demand have been cited as reason for delays that have exceeded several hours at many Canadian airports in recent weeks. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has suggested rusty travellers are also to blame."

Vaccine mandate for air travellers and employees needs to be dropped. As vaccines are not preventing the spreading of the virus since #omicron, there is no more logic to maintain it. This will also relax some of the operational challenges at the airportshttps://t.co/HGUX7XW1kB — Alexis von Hoensbroech (@AHoensbroech) May 31, 2022