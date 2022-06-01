Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

WestJet CEO calls for vaccine mandates to be dropped for air travellers and employees

As air travel across Canada continues being hindered by vaccine mandates and operational issues at airports, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech announced today on Twitter that he would like to see the mandates removed.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 01, 2022
As COVID-19 vaccine mandates continue to hamper the efficiency of airports across the country and drastically increase wait times, the chief executive officer of WestJet has called for the mandates to be dropped.

The CEO's announcement came via Twitter just days after authorities at Pearson Airport staged a 'mock protest' at the behest of Transport Canada using employees and volunteers to act out as 'crazed civil liberties protesters' in an attempt to gauge 'emergency readiness levels.'

As reported by BNN Bloomberg"Existing travel rules require proof of full vaccination for travel within or outside Canada. Travellers entering Canada who are not fully vaccinated must provide valid pre-entry COVID test results; they also face test and quarantine requirements upon arrival.

Complex travel rules and a surge in demand have been cited as reason for delays that have exceeded several hours at many Canadian airports in recent weeks.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has suggested rusty travellers are also to blame."

