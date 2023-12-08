Wharton Board demands resignation of Penn president Liz Magill for refusal to take action against harassment of Jews

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

The Board of Advisors of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania has issued a strong call for the resignation of University President Liz Magill. This demand follows Magill's contentious testimony before Congress, where she failed to unequivocally condemn speech calling for the genocide of Jews as a violation of the university's conduct codes.

During her testimony to the Committee on Education & the Workforce, Magill suggested that calling for genocide would only breach conduct codes if it transitioned into actual behavior. This stance elicited sharp criticism from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who challenged the notion that such actions do not constitute harassment.

A tense exchange between Rep. Elise Stefanik and Penn President Liz Magill during Tuesday's hearing on antisemitism on college campuses has gone viral. Full story HERE: https://t.co/pvEyDk5JBR pic.twitter.com/QLX916eMlZ — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 6, 2023

“‘Conduct’ meaning committing the act of genocide?” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) fired back. “The speech is not harassment? This is unacceptable.”

In response to Magill's testimony, the Wharton School's Board convened an emergency meeting to address the situation. The Board expressed alarm over what it perceives as a harmful and toxic culture at the university, exacerbated by certain students, faculty, and, crucially, university leadership.

In a letter to Magill, the Board highlighted a disconnect between the values of the university's leadership and those of the Board. They emphasized the need for immediate leadership change to safeguard student safety and the university's reputation.

Per the letter, the Board “has been, and remains, deeply concerned about the dangerous and toxic culture on our campus that has been led by a select group of students and faculty and has been permitted by University leadership.”

NEWS



University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill is being asked to resign by the board of Penn's Wharton business school. https://t.co/ofrbxiSz19 pic.twitter.com/wySprjgjnE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 8, 2023

Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro also weighed in, criticizing Magill's lack of moral clarity.

“Leaders have a responsibility to speak and act with moral clarity, and Liz Magill failed to meet that simple test,” he said.

“That was an unacceptable statement from the president of Penn,” Shapiro added. “Frankly, I thought her comments were absolutely shameful. It should not be hard to condemn genocide.”