What do New Yorkers have to say about the banana-republic-style Trump trial?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra stopped in New York City for a quick layover on his way to Switzerland to cover a protest against the WHO's global pandemic treaty. While there, he spoke to some locals about the prosecution of Donald Trump, which had not yet reached a verdict at the time.

Many grassroots New Yorkers came out to support the former president.

"I think it's a total sham," said one woman. "This is a state attorney, and he's charging a federal crime. He has no business [doing that], this is out of his wheelhouse, he has no right to bring this case at all."

Ezra asked her if Trump being convicted would do more damage to Trump's reputation or the court's reputation.

"Definitely the courts," she replied. "It's already ruined, they're laughing at us all over the world. They're saying, 'What's going on? This isn't America, this isn't what we respect and know, this is ridiculous.'"

Another Trump supporter, who came to America from Communist China, spoke of her love for America and distaste for the communist-style sham trial taking place:

"I'm here to show support. I wear this to show my love to this country, and Trump loves this country. That's why we wear this Trump gear, to support him," she said. "All of us come from China because we run from communism. But we see this country is going down to communism. That's why we stand up, we take action."