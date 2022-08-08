'What do they want? They don’t want 87,000 new IRS agents,' Ted Cruz slams Democrats over IRS expansion

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday slammed the Democrats over the $740-billion bill, which includes a provision to hire around 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) workers, including auditors.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Cruz remarked that most Americans do not see IRS agents as an answer to America’s myriad of economic problems, which have only gotten worse under the Biden administration.

“There are a lot of bad things in this bill, but few are worse than the proposal by Democrats in this bill to double the size of the IRS and create 87,000 new IRS agents,” Cruz said.

“I guarantee you citizens in every one of our states, if you ask them, ‘What do they want?’ They don’t want 87,000 new IRS agents. And they’re not being created to audit billionaires or giant corporations. They’re being created to audit you,” he added.

Cruz expressed his concerns about what hiring 87,000 new IRS employees would entail, which would undoubtedly include countless new audits under the new legislation.

“The House Ways and Means Committee, the minority has put out an estimate that under this bill there will be 1.2 million new audits per year with over 700,000 of those new audits falling on taxpayers making $75,000 or less,” he revealed.

In a post on Twitter, which included a portion of his speech, Cruz pointed out that the number of hires the IRS is expected to take on will dwarf other federal agencies.

“Democrats want to make the IRS larger than the Pentagon, the State Department, the FBI, and the Border Patrol combined,” Cruz wrote. “That’s a terrible idea. We should abolish the IRS!”

https://twitter.com/SenTedCruz/status/1556258629426331648

Cruz described the overall package as “big government run amok.”

“My amendment would have struck the funding for 87,000 new IRS agents,” he wrote. “But Democrats want to target the American people and their small businesses will more audits. These agents aren’t going to go after billionaires.”

In addition to objecting to the expansion of the IRS, Cruz slammed the Democrats for moving to punish unvaccinated school children in Washington D.C. Under existing health policies, children who are not vaccinated are banned from attending school in person.

“Enough is enough. COVID-19 learning loss has been devastating,” Cruz tweeted. “But DC Democrats don’t care. They want to punish unvaccinated schoolkids, primarily minorities, from attending school in person.”