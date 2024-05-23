What does Klaus Schwab’s resignation mean for the World Economic Forum’s future?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, ClimateDepot founder Marc Morano joined the show to discuss the implications of Klaus Schwab's resignation from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The WEF announced earlier this week that Schwab will be stepping down from his role as chairman and will no longer be responsible for the day-to-day management of the organization.

After over five decades at the World Economic Forum, executive chairman Klaus Schwab says he is stepping away from his role in running the global organization



Schwab, 86, made the announcement in an email to WEF staff on Tuesday.



Speaking about the impact of the WEF on society, Morano said, "When you hear things like banks aren't going to be giving out car loans to people who are buying a gas-powered car because it's against the 'net-zero rules' and they want to encourage or force EVs on us, that's the kind of things that happened from the World Economic Forum."

Ezra Levant also spoke about the potential conflict of interest arising from Canada's Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland being on the board of the WEF. "Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister is on the board of the World Economic Forum which is an outrageous conflict of interest and I don't event know how that's lawful," he said.

"But when you see who's there, one of the things that is so evident to me is they go there because what happens in Davos stays in Davos in terms of reporting. So there's no lobbyist registry," he added.

It is currently unclear who will be stepping in to take over Schwab's role as chairman of the WEF. Schwab founded the WEF in 1971 and has presided over its annual meeting in Davos since the conference began.

The WEF's annual Davos meeting attracts politicians, business leaders, and other influential individuals from around the world who convene to discuss shaping global policy.