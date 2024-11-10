What does the Trump victory mean for the future of Canada's political climate?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Lise Merle, Saskatchewan-based broadcaster, author, and Regina Public School Board candidate. The two discussed what Donald Trump's recent win could mean for the future of Canadian politics.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Lise Merle, Saskatchewan-based broadcaster, author, and Regina Public School Board candidate. The two discussed what Donald Trump's recent win could mean for the future of Canadian politics.

Merle said the political change in the U.S. could serve as a catalyst for change in Canada, especially considering next year's election: “We’re just going to follow along with what they started and see some monumental change in the way that we talk about things in Canada.”

“Identity politics don’t work when illegal migration is driving down the cost of wages for everybody. Whether you're Puerto Rican, Latino, or Black, you’re equally concerned about how you're going to pay the bills,” Merle said, adding that she is hopeful that identity politics are going to start to trend downwards in Canada.

Smerl pointed to Canadian media’s portrayal of Trump as a fascist and likened it to the media's behaviour in the U.S. “There are people out there who think they are living in 1939 Germany because of the media’s lies,” she said. “It’s a major mental health crisis. People are destabilized by what’s happening, but they shouldn’t be. We’re seeing freedom reignited in the United States.”