What happens in Berlin and Ottawa... Ft. Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

To see new, ad-free episodes of Rebel Roundup which air Fridays @ 9pm ET | 7pm MT , become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

This episode originally aired on November 4, 2022.

Well, the Emergencies Act inquiry continues to soldier along. And Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid will offer her analysis of the week that was at the Trucker Commission.

And Tamara Ugolini recently attended the World Health Summit in Berlin. Well,… sort of. You see, unlike the trained seals in the mainstream media, Tamara tends to ask prickly questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-inspired lockdowns. And doing so results in Tamara being exiled from the conference property.

If you are a Media Party journalist that doesn’t have any problem with mandatory COVID-19 vaccines or big lockdowns or big government, the World Health Organization will roll out the red carpet for you. But if you are a member of the independent media and you tend to ask prickly albeit fair questions, the WHO gestapo marches you out to the sidewalk as if you are the proverbial skunk to the garden party. Tamara will join me to share all the egregious details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about our latest jumbotron-equipped truck that urged Ontario Premier Doug Ford to come out of hiding and testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry. Will he do so – or is this yet another matter of… fat chance?

In any event, those are your rebels, now let’s round ’em up…