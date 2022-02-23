What it's like for indie journalists covering the Ottawa protests: David Menzies with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies called in from Ottawa to talk about the events of the weekend at the Ottawa trucker protest, which has since been dispersed by police empowered by the Emergencies Act.

Here's a bit of what David had to say:

“I want to go back to what you said earlier in terms of us being media non grata. “You know that the Justin Trudeau Liberals, their hatred towards us is actually visceral. And the proof is in the pudding. “On Saturday, when our dear colleague Alexa was shot in t he thigh with a... tear gas canister at point blank, I might add — that is so over the top. And you know, I think we got a little hit of the Emergencies Act and the violence that goes with it, at least if you're deemed to be an enemy of the state.”

