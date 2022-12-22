What kind of influence does McKinsey, an American strategic consulting firm, have within the Canadian government?

E-transfer (Canada):

Alexa Lavoie for Rebel News and today I present to you an Order paper question about The McKinsey firm that Tako Van Popta, Conservative MP for Langley—Aldergrove posed to the government.

What is really the influence that McKinsey has within the Canadian government?

McKinsey is an American strategic consulting firm, created in 1926.

We know that during the pandemic, McKinsey was the central company providing advice to various governments around the world. On their website it says that “Around the world, McKinsey quickly shifts to remote and hybrid working and focuses on supporting our people, our clients, and our communities through the pandemic.”

McKinsey is a consulting firm, not a scientific firm, so why entrust such important files as 'pandemic management' to this company?

Van Popta asked the government to provide details about any contracts it may have with McKinsey, including the value of those contracts and the services provided by the firm.

A total of more than $86 million was paid out to McKinsey, excluding amounts that were not disclosed to the public, the non-calculated amount of contracts, taxes not included in certain amounts, etc.

First, the National Defence spent $18,356,565 on contracts. And you won’t believe what we paid this company to do. They made the military more woke.

Of this amount, approximately $7.5 millions has been injected to advance Culture Evolution through stakeholder analysis and to progress Culture evolution through the development of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

But seriously, to advance the WOKE culture within our defence system against a probable war or other critical situations? But where is the urgency of diversity and equity among those who must be trained to be resilient, tolerant and rigid in case of national problems? Do we have fighters or woke activists? What will other countries think of us! In short, McKinsey is paying millions to advance a woke agenda in the military and I bet the world’s tyrants are laughing at us.

Over $5 million used to improve their complaints system, too?

Here are some departments that offered McKinsey contracts:

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) offered $857,282.34 plus $5,742,857.53 not contracted. Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC): $857,282.34. Export Development Canada (EDC): $7,316,000.00. Destination Canada (DC): $2,795,000 (excluding taxes). Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC): $8,852,091 (before tax). Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA): $1,975,270.50. Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL): $540,000.00, to look at the potential use of nuclear energy in the fight against climate change, and opportunities for CANDU technology in particular. Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA): $1,975,270.50.

With respect to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) as a Common Service Provider, it offers $ 45,662,321 under contract, all untendered.

So the government just gave McKinsey the contract without competition or bids.

What is more shocking to see is that there's no detail on the intended purpose or whether everything has been achieved or not. It is still more than $45 million, from taxpayers, offered to a multinational company, and we do not have access to the goal for the contract?

The information was given for the year 2021, but it would be interesting if the request was also made for the year 2020 to know more about the role of McKinsey within the government. We will continue to dig deeper.