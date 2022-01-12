What life is like in Quebec, the only province in Canada with a COVID curfew
Life in Montreal, a city renowned for its nightlife, is drastically different during Quebec's nightly 10 p.m.–5 a.m. COVID curfew.
This past weekend, I made the trip from Toronto, Ontario to Montreal, Quebec to show Rebel News viewers what life is like in the only province in Canada with a COVID curfew. Quebec has become the most locked-down province in the country, with residents unable to leave their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every night.
Police checking our papers for being out past Curfew.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 9, 2022
No tickets issued. @Yanky_Pollak @ThevoiceAlexa @RoyGuillaume13 https://t.co/orRKf9nYRl pic.twitter.com/OpeCu0Nz6L
There is only a handful of reasons for someone to be permitted outside during curfew. Without an exemption on hand, Quebecers are risking a fine of $1,558. The Rebel team and I wanted to show you just how much the curfew is changing the beautiful city of Montreal — a city well known around the world for its nightlife.
11:00 PM on a Saturday night in Montreal, Quebec.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 9, 2022
The only province in Canada with a curfew in effect. https://t.co/orRKf9nYRl pic.twitter.com/llUb7RvRod
