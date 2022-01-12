What life is like in Quebec, the only province in Canada with a COVID curfew

Life in Montreal, a city renowned for its nightlife, is drastically different during Quebec's nightly 10 p.m.–5 a.m. COVID curfew.

This past weekend, I made the trip from Toronto, Ontario to Montreal, Quebec to show Rebel News viewers what life is like in the only province in Canada with a COVID curfew. Quebec has become the most locked-down province in the country, with residents unable to leave their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every night.

There is only a handful of reasons for someone to be permitted outside during curfew. Without an exemption on hand, Quebecers are risking a fine of $1,558. The Rebel team and I wanted to show you just how much the curfew is changing the beautiful city of Montreal — a city well known around the world for its nightlife.

