What losing free speech looks like: Glenn Beck on the Rebel News billboard 'hate' crime

American broadcaster Glenn Beck devoted a segment of his show this week to the Rebel News billboard truck incident in Toronto, using it to make a broader argument about the difference between Canadian and American free speech protections.

"The answer to a billboard you hate has never been a police cruiser," Beck said after a resident called police claiming the truck was displaying a 'hate' crime.

"It's another billboard. Rent your own truck."

Beck described how two police cruisers pulled over the Rebel News truck in response to the supposed hate crime complaint — not for speeding or a bad tail light, but over the message on the side: that women and girls deserve safety on the field, privacy and dignity in the locker room, and fairness on the podium.

No charges were laid and the truck was allowed to drive away.

"The outcome doesn't change what happened," Beck said. "The investigation is the sentence."

Beck drew a sharp distinction between Canada's Charter guarantee of freedom of expression and the American First Amendment. Section one of Canada's Charter, he noted, makes every right subject to "such reasonable limits as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society."

"You hold the right," he said, "but somebody else holds the ruler."

He traced Canada's hate speech laws back to a 1965 federal committee on hate propaganda — chaired by a law dean and including a law professor named Pierre Elliott Trudeau, five years before he became prime minister and signed the committee's recommendations into the Criminal Code.

"Everything always starts with a good reason," Beck said. "They were trying to draw a narrow line around the worst thing they had ever seen. And the line would not stay narrow, because it never does."

"The tool that was built to stop the Nazis," he said, "is now stopping a truck about swim meets."

The Rebel News billboard truck exists because too many advertising companies refuse to carry controversial—but lawful—messages. It has become one of the most effective ways to bypass censorship and bring important debates directly to Canadians.

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🚨 Please donate here to Save the Truck! Keeping the Rebel News digital billboard truck on the road isn’t cheap. From fuel and maintenance to paying our driver and the advanced security system, the costs quickly add up. After last year’s attack by radical protestors, we upgraded the truck with reinforced windows and 24/7 video surveillance to keep the truck and our team safe. These protective measures, along with regular operating expenses, run into the tens of thousands. So if you support free speech and want to help keep our truck in the fight against censorship, please chip in today. Every dollar helps. (Thank you!) Optional email code

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