What’s wrong with Bill 36? Why 10,000 people signed a petition opposing B.C.’s new healthcare act

B.C.’s Legislative Assembly just saw one of its largest petitions in history on Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 11,000 British Columbians signed the petition which seeks for the provincial government to reconsider the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA), called Bill 36.

Independent MLA for Nechako-Lakes John Rustad, brought the petition forward, and stated he “was proud to present a petition signed by 10,845 British Columbians opposed to Bill 36, such massive changes to how healthcare is governed in BC should not have excluded the professional practitioners.”

I was proud to present a petition signed by 10,845 British Columbians opposed to Bill 36. Such massive changes to how healthcare is governed in BC should not have excluded the professional practitioners. #bcpoli Thank you to the Allied health workers and hundred of volunteers. pic.twitter.com/MpK3ITjFBO — John Rustad (@JohnRustad4BC) February 8, 2023

The draconian Bill became legislation last November and is quickly gaining backlash as more healthcare professionals begin to grasp just how drastically the Bill will change how healthcare is regulated.

Dr. York Hsiang, a cardiovascular surgeon and a spokesperson for the Canadian Society for Science and Ethics in Medicine (CSSEM) told Rebel News that “At the heart of the matter is that instead of providing individual patient care going above and beyond prime things that are outside of a guideline, the government instead is going to introduce politics into medicine and tell doctors exactly how they’re going to practice.” The CSSEM is also spearheading a judicial review of the provinces lingering vaccine mandates which still prevent thousands of healthcare workers from caring for British Columbians despite the provinces critically short staffed healthcare system.

Growing concerns over Bill 36 have gotten so bad that health care activists Salvatore Vetro and Rick Dignard recruited over 200 canvassers to speak to community members in Premier David Eby’s point-grey Vancouver MLA riding in an effort to gain enough signatures to successfully recall Eby’s MLA seat for his oversight in the Bills passing.

Hundreds have gathered in front of BC premier @Dave_Eby’s MLA office. The crowd including physicians & MLA John Rustad are protesting against the passing of Bill 36 and promoting a campaign to #RecallDavidEby Click link for more on Bill 36 & the campaign https://t.co/o9VQA5lvi5 pic.twitter.com/1DfadtGW28 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 18, 2023

Click on the full video report to hear MLA Rustad and Dr. Hsiang elaborate upon their concerns with the Bill which includes the potential for healthcare to be politicized and healthcare workers who don’t fall in line with the state's idea of proper care to be incarcerated.

